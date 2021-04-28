Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 5,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101,557 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.