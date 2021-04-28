Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 5,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101,557 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

