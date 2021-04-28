Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

