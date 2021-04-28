Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given Hold Rating at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank restated their hold rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Range Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.66.

RRC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 97,849 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 490,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

