Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.16%.

Shares of RNDB stock remained flat at $$21.46 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,924. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $115.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Randolph Bancorp news, EVP Ryan J. Kirwin bought 1,250 shares of Randolph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Corporate insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

