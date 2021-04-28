Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 550,000 Shares of Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.