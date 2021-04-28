Radware (RDWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Radware has set its Q1 guidance at $0.13-0.15 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.13-0.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Radware’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDWR stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

