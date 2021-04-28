Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

TPR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. 33,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,969. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.