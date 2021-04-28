Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $78.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.