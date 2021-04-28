Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.41. 409,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

