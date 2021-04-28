Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.66. 37,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,008. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $226.18.

