RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RDNT opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

