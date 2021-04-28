R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.
NYSE RRD traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 5,458,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $331.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.60.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile
