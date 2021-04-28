R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

NYSE RRD traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 5,458,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $331.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.60.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

