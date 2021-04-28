Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 million-$984 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.57 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.030–0.010 EPS.
NYSE:XM opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.59.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
About Qualtrics International
Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.
