QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $142.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

