QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.940-3.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.63 million.

Shares of QTS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 966,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,632. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.35 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,810 shares of company stock worth $2,244,145. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.