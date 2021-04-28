QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. QAD posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in QAD in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in QAD in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.09 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

