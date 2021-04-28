Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.92. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

