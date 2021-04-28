Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Coty in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $21,712,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coty by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,006,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coty by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 1,194,310 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $5,551,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

