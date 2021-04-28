Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.