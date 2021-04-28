Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Increased by Analyst

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

SKX stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.