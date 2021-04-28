Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pool in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.25.

Pool stock opened at $421.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.91 and a 200 day moving average of $353.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $426.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

