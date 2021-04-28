Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Issued By KeyCorp

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NVR in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $95.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $76.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $92.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $311.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $327.00 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $44.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $4,978.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,660.00 and a 1 year high of $5,028.85. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,735.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,387.68.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NVR by 26.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

