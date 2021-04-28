Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

NGT has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NGT stock opened at C$79.56 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$96.45. The firm has a market cap of C$63.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.703 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 23.73%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.