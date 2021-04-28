Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.39.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $315.50 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $317.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

