Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Issued By Oppenheimer

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AT&T in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

NYSE T opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.