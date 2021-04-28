Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SLM in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

SLM stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SLM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

