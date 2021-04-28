Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Raised by Analyst

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SARTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $501.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $550.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.48.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

