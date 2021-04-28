Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Increased by Analyst (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.21. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 36.22 and a quick ratio of 36.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$38.71 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

