Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $495.65 on Monday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $433.00 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,170.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.