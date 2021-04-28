Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Increased by Analyst

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after purchasing an additional 454,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after buying an additional 115,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

