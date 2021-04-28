Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banner in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

BANR stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 94,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Banner by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

