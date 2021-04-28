Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $9,002,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $12,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.