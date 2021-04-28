Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

TBK stock opened at $90.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.