Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Issued By KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

NYSE RS opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

