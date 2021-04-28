Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Issued By DA Davidson

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSBW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

