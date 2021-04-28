Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Princeton Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $186.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

