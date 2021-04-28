Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.36.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 602,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

