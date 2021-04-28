Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.79 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 32.87.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.