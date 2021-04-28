Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Cut by Analyst

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of CDE opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,324,000 after purchasing an additional 288,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after buying an additional 430,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $25,673,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.