Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reduced by Wedbush

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($3.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.12). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $45.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $93.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $121.23 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Booking stock opened at $2,464.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,378.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,132.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Booking by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.