PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Up 0.2%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.06. 247,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 276,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

