PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.830 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.48. 37,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,160. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $114.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

