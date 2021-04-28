Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €95.00 by Baader Bank

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.66 ($107.83).

Shares of PUM opened at €91.80 ($108.00) on Wednesday. Puma has a 12-month low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 12-month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of €87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 173.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

