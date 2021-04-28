Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

