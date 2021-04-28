Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Lessened by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.