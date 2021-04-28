Public Mint (MINT) Hits One Day Volume of $857,229.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $857,229.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00076270 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

