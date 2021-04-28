PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $165.85 and last traded at $163.56, with a volume of 61311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.84.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.47.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

