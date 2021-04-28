Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

