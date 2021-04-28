ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 589.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ANEW opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51.

