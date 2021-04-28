Proofpoint Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 21,911 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,353% compared to the typical volume of 492 call options.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Proofpoint by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.